MORRISON Irene At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on November 4, 2019, Irene (née Simpson), in her 85th year, beloved wife of the late Andrew, much loved mum of Andrew, Maureen and Catherine and a dear mother-in-law, gran and great-granny, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Bo'ness Old Kirk, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2.30 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
