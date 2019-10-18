Home

Ina SWANSON Notice
SWANSON Ina Peacefully, at Bo'ness Care Home, on October 8, 2019, Ina (née Murray) aged 82 years, a devoted wife of the late Nick also a sadly missed sister, aunt and friend to many. Together again with Nick. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's R C Church, Bo'ness, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at 11.00 am, approximately. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Dementia Scotland, in memory of Ina.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
