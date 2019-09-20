Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry KNOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry KNOX

Notice Condolences

Henry KNOX Notice
KNOX Henry (Linlithgow)
On September 15, 2019, at St Michael's Hospital, Linlithgow, where he was cared for by all with the upmost attention and respect. After a full and happy life, Harry, dearly loved and cherished husband of Heather, beloved dad of Lindsay and the late Alasdair, proud and loving grandad of Elliot, Hope, Max, Eilidh, Archie, Alexander, Thomas, Sam and Joe, much loved stepdad of Kay, Sandra and Lorraine and remembered with affection by sons-in-law Paul and Gary and daughter in law Lindsay. A good friend, neighbour and respected colleague. Private family funeral at Harry's request.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.