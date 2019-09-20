|
KNOX Henry (Linlithgow)
On September 15, 2019, at St Michael's Hospital, Linlithgow, where he was cared for by all with the upmost attention and respect. After a full and happy life, Harry, dearly loved and cherished husband of Heather, beloved dad of Lindsay and the late Alasdair, proud and loving grandad of Elliot, Hope, Max, Eilidh, Archie, Alexander, Thomas, Sam and Joe, much loved stepdad of Kay, Sandra and Lorraine and remembered with affection by sons-in-law Paul and Gary and daughter in law Lindsay. A good friend, neighbour and respected colleague. Private family funeral at Harry's request.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019