AITKEN Harper Suddenly, at FVRH, on March 8, 2019, Harper, aged 3 years. Dearly loved daughter of Lori and Andrew, dear sister of Cayden, much loved granddaughter of Mandy, Gordon, Rosemary and Tom, also a dearly loved great-granddaughter.
Truly loved by all.
Family flowers only, please.
A celebration of Harpers life, will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on March 25, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
