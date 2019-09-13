Resources More Obituaries for George McBLAIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George McBLAIN

Notice McBLAIN

George The family of the late George McBlain would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the District & Night Nurses, Marie Curie Nurses and Dalriada Carers for all their dedicated care, Rev Debbie van Welie for her comforting Service, Paul Cuthell & staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and crematorium. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations of £635, for the benefit of Marie Curie Nurses, in memory of George. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices