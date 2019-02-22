Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00
Kingscavil Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George McPHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Ferrie McPHIE

Notice Condolences

George Ferrie McPHIE Notice
McPHIE
George Ferrie (Pardovan)
Peacefully, passed away, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, George, aged 62 years, loving husband to Lorna, father to Joanne and Gary, father-in-law to Alan and Linda and granda to Cameron and Freya. Funeral service will be held at Kingscavil Church, by Linlithgow, on Saturday, February 23, at 10 am, followed by interment at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be available for St John's Hospital.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.