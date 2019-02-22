|
|
|
McPHIE
George Ferrie (Pardovan)
Peacefully, passed away, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, George, aged 62 years, loving husband to Lorna, father to Joanne and Gary, father-in-law to Alan and Linda and granda to Cameron and Freya. Funeral service will be held at Kingscavil Church, by Linlithgow, on Saturday, February 23, at 10 am, followed by interment at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be available for St John's Hospital.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
