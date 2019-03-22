STEVENSON Gary 1st Anniversary

Treasured memories of Gary, who was an amazing son, husband, dad, brother, uncle, great friend of wee Paul and many more who knew him.

They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor reason,

Could change the way we feel.

For no-one knows the heartache,

That we feel deep inside,

No-one knows how many times,

We've broken down and cried.

We want to tell you something,

That could never be in doubt,

You are wonderful to think of,

But so hard to live without.

We cannot bring the old days back,

When we were all together,

The family chain is broken now,

But memories last forever.

Loved always by all your family xxx. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019