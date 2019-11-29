|
SMITH Elma Thank you to everyone who attended the service at Carriden Church
and Bo'ness Cemetery, to everyone who sent beautiful flowers and donated to the retiral collection in aid of Carriden Church, to Rev David Wandrum for conducting the service and for his kind and thoughtful words, to William, Mark and Sharon at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for organising the funeral and thinking of everything, to the staff of Champany Inn for the lovely lunch and finally, our family wishes to thank the lovely, caring and dedicated staff of Unit 1, Falkirk Community Hospital, for looking after our mum.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019