Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elma SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma SMITH

Notice

Elma SMITH Notice
SMITH Elma Thank you to everyone who attended the service at Carriden Church
and Bo'ness Cemetery, to everyone who sent beautiful flowers and donated to the retiral collection in aid of Carriden Church, to Rev David Wandrum for conducting the service and for his kind and thoughtful words, to William, Mark and Sharon at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for organising the funeral and thinking of everything, to the staff of Champany Inn for the lovely lunch and finally, our family wishes to thank the lovely, caring and dedicated staff of Unit 1, Falkirk Community Hospital, for looking after our mum.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -