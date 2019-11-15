Home

Smith Elma Peacefully, at Falkirk Community Hospital, on November 13, 2019, Elma (née Brooks), aged 85 years, beloved wife of Ian Smith, also a loving mother, nana, sister and aunt. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service will be held at Carriden Parish Church, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery for approximately 10.45 am. Mourners are respectfully requested to wear bright colours. A retiral collection will be held, for those wishing to donate, for the benefit of Carriden Parish Church, in Elma's memory but flowers are also most welcome.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
