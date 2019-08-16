|
MCLAUCHLIN Elizabeth (Broxburn /
formerly Winchburgh)
Susan, Elizabeth and Johnny would like to thank all the family and friends of the late Betty McLauchlin for all their support and kind expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad loss of their mum. Thanks to Rev Dr Jaco Boonzaaier for his lovely service, The Club for the catering and Thomas Brown for their efficient funeral arrangements. Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at St Michael's Hospital, Linlithgow for the care they gave Betty.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019