Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:00
Broxburn Parish Church
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
15:00
West Lothian Crematorium
Elizabeth McLAUCHLIN Notice
McLAUCHLIN
Elizabeth (Broxburn / formerly Winchburgh)
Peacefully, at St Michael's Hospital, on August 3, 2019, Betty, beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Susan, Elizabeth and Johnny, dear mother in law of Bill, Graeme and Liz. A loving gran of Sara, Liam, Kevin and Katrina. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at Broxburn Parish Church on Monday August 12 at 2 pm., thereafter to West Lothian Crematorium at 3p.m. There will be a retiral collection for The Friends of St Michael's.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
