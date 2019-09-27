Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth MASTERTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth MASTERTON

Notice MASTERTON Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth Masterton would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Ivybank Nursing Home for their devoted care, Rev. Debbie van Welie for her comforting service, Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional services, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. The family would especially like to thank those residents of Craigview and Lisbeth's carers who

managed to attend the service. Grateful thanks are also extended for the donations given in Lisbeth's memory for the benefit of Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices