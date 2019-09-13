Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MASTERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Lisbeth) MASTERTON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth (Lisbeth) MASTERTON Notice
MASTERTON Elizabeth (Lisbeth) Peacefully, at Ivybank Nursing Home, on September 9, 2019, Lisbeth (in her 92nd year and formerly of Crawfield Avenue, Bo'ness), beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Ann and Alan, devoted grandma of Karen, Iain, Daniel and Sophie and great-grandma of Reece, Eilidh and Isla. Funeral service will be held at Carriden Parish Church, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held in Lisbeth's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.