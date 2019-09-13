|
MASTERTON Elizabeth (Lisbeth) Peacefully, at Ivybank Nursing Home, on September 9, 2019, Lisbeth (in her 92nd year and formerly of Crawfield Avenue, Bo'ness), beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Ann and Alan, devoted grandma of Karen, Iain, Daniel and Sophie and great-grandma of Reece, Eilidh and Isla. Funeral service will be held at Carriden Parish Church, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held in Lisbeth's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019