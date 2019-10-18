Resources More Obituaries for Eileen SMULLEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eileen SMULLEN

Notice SMULLEN Eileen The family of the late Eileen Smullen would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Ward 22, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Dalriada Care and the district nurses for their comfort and care. Thanks also to Fr Forrest for his comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their professional services, The Corbie Inn for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and crematorium. Grateful thanks are also extended for the donations, given in Eileen's memory, for the benefit of The Stroke Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices