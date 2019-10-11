|
|
|
SMULLEN Eileen At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on October 6, 2019, Eileen (née Hanlon), in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late Lawrence, much loved mum of Lawrence, Lorraine, Linda and Maureen, mother-in-law of Pam, Alex and Michael and a dear granny, great-granny and sister who will be sadly missed by all the family. RIP. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's R C Church, Bo'ness, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019