CRAIK Dorothy The family of the late Dorothy Craik would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their dedicated care, Mr Frank McGarry for conducting the service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements, The Corbie Inn for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium.
The retiral collection raised £200, for the benefit of Macmillan Nurses, in memory of Dorothy.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 21, 2019
