Donald Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on December 5, 2019, Donald, aged 88 years, a devoted husband of Mary (née Adams), much loved dad and grandad. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken to aid Strathcarron Hospice in memory of Donald.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
