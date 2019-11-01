Home

FREEMAN Derek The family of the late Derek Freeman would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expression of sympathy, cards and flowers received following our recent sad loss. Special thanks to the palliative care team, Richmond Practice GPs, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their funeral arrangement and support and
Rev Alison Meikle for her personal and comforting service. We are also very grateful for your kind donations to the retiral collection which will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
