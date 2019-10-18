|
|
|
FREEMAN Derek Peacefully, at his home, on October 9, 2019, Derek Freeman, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, dear father of David and Craig, father-in-law of Carmel and Karen and grandad of Dominic. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held to benefit Strathcarron Hospice, in memory of Derek.
May the winds of love blow softly,
And whisper for you to hear,
That we'll always love and miss you,
And wish that you were here.
With love from all the family.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019