McADAM
Christopher The family of the late Chris McAdam would like to thank family and friends for the flowers, cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Rev Alison Meikle, for her personal and comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for their efficient funeral arrangements, The Corbie Inn, for their welcoming hospitality and catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. The retiral collection, which was gratefully received will be donated to Parkinson's UK in memory of Dad.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019