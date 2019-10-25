Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher McADAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher McADAM

Notice

Christopher McADAM Notice
McADAM
Christopher The family of the late Chris McAdam would like to thank family and friends for the flowers, cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Rev Alison Meikle, for her personal and comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for their efficient funeral arrangements, The Corbie Inn, for their welcoming hospitality and catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and cemetery. The retiral collection, which was gratefully received will be donated to Parkinson's UK in memory of Dad.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.