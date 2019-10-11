|
McADAM
Christopher Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on October 4, 2019, Christopher, aged 80 years, a devoted husband of the late Isabel (née Kidd), much loved dad of Andrew, Noreen and Heather also a sadly missed grandad, brother and father-in-law. Funeral service will be held at Bo'ness Old Kirk, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 1.00 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 1.45 pm. A retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Parkinson's UK in memory of Christopher.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019