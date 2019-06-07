Resources More Obituaries for Christine DAVIDSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christine (Sneddon) DAVIDSON

Notice DAVIDSON Christine

(nee Sneddon) Thanks to all friends, relatives and neighbours for cards and flowers. A big thanks to all who attended the funeral service at Bo'ness Old Kirk on Thursday May 30,. Thanks to Stuart Webster for his compassionate service and Davy for a lovely speach that summed up Christine's life, Richmond Park Hotel for efficient services. Thanks to Thomas Cuthell for the excellent and respectful funeral service, Ward 11, FVRH, macmillan nurses and special mention to Strathcarron Hospice for their exceptional care of Christine. The retiral collection of £470 to which £400 is going to Strathcarron Hospice and £70 to the Bo'ness Fair Fund. Family would like to thank everyone for their kind donations. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 7, 2019