DAVIDSON Christine

(nee Sneddon) Died peacefully, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Strathcarron Hospice,

Oor big sister x.

Her family came first, a simple life,

A loving mother and a wonderful wife,

Loving and kind, it must be told,

A helping hand, a heart of gold.

She would welcome you in with a smile,

Sit down and chat for a little while,

We are heartbroken she is not here,

She wanted laughter, not a tear.

She held her faith close to her chest,

Enter Heaven because she was the best,

No more pain no more toil,

Christine can walk on heavenly soil.

She loved her family and her family loved her,

RIP Teen.

From brothers, sisters and their families x.

I will always love you Christine.

Diane x. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 31, 2019