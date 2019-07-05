|
|
|
DICKIE Charles (Charlie) Greig and Laura would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their love, support, cards and messages following the recent loss of Charlie. Special thanks to Richmond Medical Practice and the team in A32 at FVRH. Many thanks to Rev Ian Bailey for his comforting service and to William and the staff at Thomas Cuthell and Sons for exceptional funeral arrangements. Also, a heartfelt thanks to Uncle Sonny and Wilma.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 5, 2019