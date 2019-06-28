|
DICKIE Charles (Charlie) Peacefully, after a short illness on Friday, June 21, 2019, beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Sneddon), much loved dad of Greig and Laura, father-in-law of Allison and loving son of the late William and Jean. God saw you getting weary,
So He did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered come and rest.
'See yi sometime dad' Greig, Allison and family xxx.
A silent grief that's in my heart,
No human eye can trace,
For many a broken heart is hid,
Beneath a smiling face.
'Night night scone' Laura xx.
You slipped away in your sleep,
The tears we cry are bitter sweet. Your loving brother Sonny, niece Wilma and family x.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 28, 2019