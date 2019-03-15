|
WILSON Carolyn (Larbert)
The family of the late Carolyn Wilson wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, business colleagues and the Linlithgow community as a whole for the kindness and support shown following the sudden passing of Carolyn. A special thank you to the Rev. Iain Scoular for his comforting and uplifting service, sincere thanks to Robert Bennie & Sons for their excellent, compassionate and caring attention to the funeral arrangements, The Grange Manor for catering and to all those who attended the service. The sum of £563 was raised in aid of Linlithgow Link.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
