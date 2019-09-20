|
RUTHERFORD Brian The family of the late Brian Rutherford would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to the Macmillan Nurses and the Doctors and Nurses on Ward B11, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, for their devoted care, Susan Fraser for the personal service she conducted for Brian, Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for the funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel, for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection, for the benefit of Ward B11 and Macmillan Cancer Care, was gratefully received in memory of Brian.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019