|
|
|
RUTHERFORD Brian At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on September 5, 2019, beloved husband of Sandra, dearly loved dad of Samantha and Lynsey, father-in-law of David and a much loved son of Ben and the late Ishbel. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken for those wishing to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019