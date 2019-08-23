|
PARKES Barbara At Falkirk Community Hospital, on August 16, 2019, Barbara Winifred Parkes, aged 73 years, beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Michael, Stephen, Robert, David and Barbara Mary also a dear mother-in-law and nana who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Found Church, Broomage Avenue, Falkirk, FK5 4NT, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery via Dundas Street, Bo'ness at approximately 11.45 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019