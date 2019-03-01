|
|
|
TAIT Annie Frank, Christine and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Thanks also to Rev. Amanda MacQuarrie for a touching and heartfelt tribute at the service, to all the NHS staff in Wards B21 and B23 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for caring funeral arrangements, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering and to all who paid their respects at the parlour and crematorium. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations of £204.40 given in memory of Annie.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
