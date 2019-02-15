|
|
|
TAIT Annie Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 8, 2019,
Annie, (formerly Burrows) (nee Butler), aged 90 years, dearly loved wife of the late James Burrows, then after his passing was a loving wife to Thomas Tait, beloved mother of Frank, mother-in-law of Christine, gran of Colin and Gordon and great-gran to Lyle, also a sadly missed aunt and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 9.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection held to aid Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More