|
|
|
MASON Anna The family of the late Anna Mason would like to thank family and friends for the flowers, cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the Rev. David Wandrum for his personal and comforting service, The Corbie Inn for the catering, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the parlour and cemetery. The retiral collection, which was gratefully received, will be donated to Cancer Research in memory of Anna.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019