LOFTHOUSE Angela (née Dunn) (Linlithgow / Bo'ness)
Passed away suddenly, whilst on holiday in the Maldives, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at just 33 years old, beloved wife of Steven Lofthouse, dearly loved daughter of David and Helen Dunn, sister to Laura Singh and devoted auntie to Kaiden and Aaron. Open memorial service to be held at Linlithgow Burgh Halls, on Friday, June 14, at 2.30 pm, followed by a celebration of Angela's life at the same location. Guests are requested to wear or incorporate the colour grey or purple, as they were Angela's favourite.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 7, 2019
