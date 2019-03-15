|
SCOTLAND Andrea The family of the late Andrea would like to thank family and friends for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses from Ward B23, Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the carers at Rainbow Care. Thanks also to Susan Fraser for her personal and uplifting Service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their efficient funeral
arrangements, The Corbie Inn for catering and to all who paid their last respects at the parlour and cemetery.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
