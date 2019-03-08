Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Bo'ness)
Bridgeness Road
Bo'ness, West Lothian EH51 9SH
01506 822159
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:30
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Bo'ness)
Bridgeness Road
Bo'ness, West Lothian EH51 9SH
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:15
Bo'ness Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea SCOTLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea SCOTLAND

Notice Condolences

Andrea SCOTLAND Notice
SCOTLAND Andrea Surrounded by her loving family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 1, 2019, Andrea (née Walker), aged 97 years, (Grange Primary School Bo'ness Fair Queen in 1935), beloved wife of the late John, mother of Lawrence and Robert, also mother-in-law of Margaret and Laura and grandma of Steven, Kevin and Barry. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2.15 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.