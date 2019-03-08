|
SCOTLAND Andrea Surrounded by her loving family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 1, 2019, Andrea (née Walker), aged 97 years, (Grange Primary School Bo'ness Fair Queen in 1935), beloved wife of the late John, mother of Lawrence and Robert, also mother-in-law of Margaret and Laura and grandma of Steven, Kevin and Barry. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2.15 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
