CLARKE Allan Paul (Linlithgow)
Fiona (Mackay), Ben and Rachel would like to thank their families, neighbours, friends and colleagues for all the cards, telephone calls and the emotional and practical support offered at this difficult time. Thanks also to all those who attended Falkirk Crematorium, on October 24, especially to Iain Whitelaw and Crawford Flint, to the staff at Forth Valley and Queen Elizabeth University Hospitals who cared for Allan, to Linlithgow Rugby Club for catering and finally, a very special thank you to Bobby, Val, Douglas and Forbes of Robert Bennie & Sons, for their time, care and exemplary funeral arrangements. A retiral collection in support of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland raised £984.91.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019