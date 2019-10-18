Home

CLARKE Allan Paul (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, Allan, aged 62 years, will be dearly missed and forever loved by his close family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, October 24, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made by way of retiral collection to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland for those who wish to donate.
