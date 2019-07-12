Resources More Obituaries for Allan OLD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allan OLD

Notice OLD Allan The family of the late Allan Old would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and kind words of sympathy following their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to the staff at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the paramedics for their dedicated care, the Rev. Colin Johnston for the comforting church service, Robert Bennie and sons for their caring funeral arrangements, Linlithgow Bowling Club and Linda Catherall for the catering and to all who paid their last respects at St Michael's Church. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations of £1215 received in memory of Allan, to the benefit of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 12, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices