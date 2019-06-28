Home

OLD Allan (Linlithgow)
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Allan, suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, June 21, 2019, aged 91 years, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Funeral service will be held at St Michael's Parish Church, Linlithgow, on Monday, July 1, at 1.30 pm, followed by interment at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland for those who wish to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 28, 2019
