Bryant Alfred Thomas (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, after a short illness, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, Fred, aged 72 years, beloved son of Regina and the late Isaac, brother of John, the late Thomas and the late Ronald and a much loved uncle. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, December 18, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Ward 8/9, St John's Hospital for those who wish to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019