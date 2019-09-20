|
|
|
McFARLANE
Alexander Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at St. John's Hospital, Livingston, on September 13, 2019, Alexander (Alex), aged 86 years, devoted husband of the late Jessie (née Shields), beloved uncle of Derek, Edith and family and Thomas, Fiona and family. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10.00 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery at approximately 10.45 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019