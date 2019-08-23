Resources More Obituaries for Alan KERR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alan KERR

Notice KERR Alan (Broxburn)

The family of the late Alan Kerr would like to say thank you to all family and friends for the lovely flowers and cards received, above all the loving support shown to us by everyone we know. We were overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to the funeral service to say goodbye to Alan. Thanks must go to Robert Anthony for helping us to smile at Alan's stories, Co-op Funeralcare, Livingston for their kindness and respectful service, Broxburn Athletic football club for a lovely catering service and finally thanks for the generous donations totalling £1520.00 collected on behalf of Broxburn Colts and SAMH. Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019