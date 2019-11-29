|
|
|
GARDNER Agnes The family of the late Agnes Gardner would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Many thanks to the staff of the Stroke Unit at FVRH for their care. A special thank you to Walter Williamson for his comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their caring funeral arrangements and staff at the Corbie Inn for the excellent catering. We are also very grateful for the kind donations to the Lily Foundation, which raised a total of £360.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019