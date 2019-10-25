Home

PATERSON Adam Catherine and family of the late Adam Paterson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of cards, flowers and money received at this sad time. Special thanks to FVRH and the Rev Deborah Van Welie, for her comforting service, Ross Fraser and Paul O'Connor for very professional funeral arrangements, David and staff at Linlithgow Rose Club and Linda for catering. Donations will go the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
