Zeena Woods

Zeena Woods Notice
WOODS (née Fell) Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
3rd June 2019,
Zeena
Aged 73 years.
The loving and much
loved wife of David,
cherished mum of Jacky,
Christopher, Alex & Stephen,
devoted grandma of Francesca,
Cydnie, Harry, Levi, Riley & Emily
and great grandma of
Sienna & Jack.
Zeena's funeral service
to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 17th June 2019 at
10.30am followed by Committal.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 10, 2019
