WALKDEN Yvonne 17th March 2014
They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason,
Will change the way we feel.
For no one knows the heartache,
That hides behind our smiles,
No one knows how many times,
We have broken down and cried.
We want to tell you something,
So there wont be any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to be without.
Loved always, Husband Bill,
Mark, Angela and Jade xxxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2019
