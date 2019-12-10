|
|
|
BURKE Winnie Peacefully in hospital
on 30th November 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Ronnie.
Loving and much loved
mother of Pauline.
Dear mother-in-law
of the late Raymond.
Devoted nanna to Elizabeth.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Requiem mass to take place at
St Andrew & Blessed George Haydock Church, Cottam on Thursday 19th December at 10:30am followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however donations in memory
of Winnie are being gratefully received, and will benefit
Kidney Research UK.
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton on Ribble, Preston,
PR2 1HY. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019