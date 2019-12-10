Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30
St Andrew & Blessed George Haydock Church
Cottam
Committal
Following Services
Preston Crematorium
Winnie Burke Notice
BURKE Winnie Peacefully in hospital
on 30th November 2019.

Much loved wife of the late Ronnie.
Loving and much loved
mother of Pauline.
Dear mother-in-law
of the late Raymond.
Devoted nanna to Elizabeth.

She will be sadly missed by all.

Requiem mass to take place at
St Andrew & Blessed George Haydock Church, Cottam on Thursday 19th December at 10:30am followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
however donations in memory
of Winnie are being gratefully received, and will benefit
Kidney Research UK.

Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton on Ribble, Preston,
PR2 1HY. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019
