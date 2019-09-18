Home

Winifred Wilding

Notice

Winifred Wilding Notice
WILDING Winifred
'Win' Win's family would like to thank all family and friends for their messages of sympathy, cards and kind donations received
at this sad time.
Thank you to the
Marie Curie Nurses,
Ward 12 at Royal Preston Hospital
and St Catherine's Hospice for
their excellent care of Win.
Special thanks to Maureen Hodson
for her friendship.
Also thanks to Fr Matthew from
St James' Church, Lostock Hall
for the lovely service.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their
dignified and caring
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019
