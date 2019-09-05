|
|
|
Wilding On 29th August 2019.
Peacefully in
'St Catherine's Hospice'
Winifred
'Win'
Aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of
Gordon (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
Janet, Susan & Linda,
mother in law of
Ian, Andy & John,
dear nanna of Simon, Daniel, Andrew, Verity, Matthew, Christopher & Nicola and
a much loved great nanna Win.
'Now At Rest'
Funeral Service at
St James' Church, Lostock Hall
on Thursday 12th September
at 2.15 p.m. followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019