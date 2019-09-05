Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:15
St James' Church, Lostock Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Wilding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Wilding

Notice Condolences

Winifred Wilding Notice
Wilding On 29th August 2019.
Peacefully in
'St Catherine's Hospice'

Winifred
'Win'
Aged 87 years.

The beloved wife of
Gordon (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
Janet, Susan & Linda,
mother in law of
Ian, Andy & John,
dear nanna of Simon, Daniel, Andrew, Verity, Matthew, Christopher & Nicola and
a much loved great nanna Win.

'Now At Rest'

Funeral Service at
St James' Church, Lostock Hall
on Thursday 12th September
at 2.15 p.m. followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.