|
|
|
RADCLIFFE On 21st March 2019
peacefully at home with her family
Winifred (Win)
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arnold.
Dearly loved mother of
Barbara and David,
loving mother in law of Brian.
Devoted grandma of
Paul and Curtis, great grandma of Max and Theo, also a loving sister
of Harry and Shirley.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o Funeral Director.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March 2019
at 3:15pm.
All enquiries to Messrs
B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall.
01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More